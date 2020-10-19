Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says the voter apathy that characterised the previous Presidential Election must not be replicated in the 2021 General Election.

The Traditional Leader says Zambians must be aware that voting is a constitutional right that entitles them to choose leaders of their choice.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says this in turn makes Zambians to indirectly participate in the governance of the nation.

He said this in Lusaka last night in a speech read on his behalf by Lusaka’s Saint Maurice Parish Priest Gabriel Mwanamalye during the launch of the Movement for Voter Sensitisation -MVS-, an organisation with a mandate to supplement efforts against voter apathy.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu is the Patron of MVS.

At the same function Paramount Chief Mpezeni said Sensitisation against voter apathy is key to ensuring citizens participation in the electoral process.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said this in a speech read by his representative Christopher Zimba.

And Presidential Affairs Minster Freedom Sikazwe who was the guest of honour called on Zambians to vote in large numbers in the 2021 General Election.

Mr. Sikazwe said the move will make Zambians actualise the Constitutional provision of majoritarian leadership at Presidential level.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Kanongesha of Mwinilunga district, North Western Province observed that voter apathy stifles democracy.

Others who attended the event are Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district who said traditional leaders must play a role in campaigns against voter apathy, while Senior Chief Shakumbila of Mumbwa district said political violence contributes to voter apathy and called for the deregistration of violent political parties.