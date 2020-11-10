VOTER REGISTRATION, A PF/ECZ RIGGED EXCERCISE IN FUTILITY – IT MUST BE CORRECTED SOONEST, AND EXTENDED BY ALL MEANS NECESSARY!

Diving Deep into the PF Political Mindset

—————————————————————

By Mainda Simataa | 10 Nov 2020 | Lsk

—————————————————————

So the voter registration disaster begun in earnest yesterday, and in the ward I’m standing for as councillor, Kamwala Ward 5, I’m one of only 85 people who managed to aquire the pathetic-quality voter registration cards at Kamwala Basic School, a polling station which has 18,790 registered voters as at 2016, and a projected 25,000 in 2021.

How long will it take to register 25,000?

So naturally, as a democrat, citizen and candidate, I’m very concerned that despite the registration scandal we’ve witnessed today – a scandal with the potential to rob us of more voters via our people being subjected to unbearably torturous conditions – long ques, the heat, the confusion, the exhaustion and time waste – we remain calm and watch the saga unfold as opposition, as if we’ve got nothing to lose!

We’ve continued to give the enemy a free way in perfecting its art of professional rigging, and they’re doing it with ruthless efficiency…and yet, we remain mute still!

Perhaps we feel that even if a handful of people registered as voters, they’ll still vote for us. We’re dead wrong if we think that, because PF has the financial capacity to corrupt the same handful with FISP and EMPOWERMENT. Fewer numbers is good for their campaign budget.

Or perhaps we feel no amount of rigging and scheming can break-through our impenetrable popularity polls and firewalls which show we’re capable of scooping 75% of the popular vote at the very least…well, yes we can. And we could get even 80%, but if, and only if, EVERY ELIGIBLE VOTER:

1. Gets their NRC

2. Registers as a voter

3. Turns up to cast their vote, and

4. The vote is protected

(I won’t go into gaming the system, a task which is pivotal to forming power itself)

KEY QUESTION:

As far as gunning for the nationwide popular vote goes, how have we performed in rounds 1, 2, 3, and 4?

RESULTS:

1. NRC Registration: PF won round 1 hands down. We’ve lost 3 million potential youth votes.

2. VOTER Registration: PF deleted the voters register. We’ve lost 6,698,372 voters. So PF is set to win this round 2 as well if we don’t challenge, correct and extend the fraudulent and cumbersome process of the new voters register.

3. If we lose round 1 and 2, PF will find it most easy to win round 3 via manipulating the few voters through cash, food and favours for votes.

4. Having lost round 1, 2 and 3, round 4 will be irrelevant as there will be no votes to protect.

WE NEED TO DRAW A LINE IN THE SAND ON THIS ONE NOW, AND SAY, NO MORE!