VOTER REGISTRATION ALERT ⚠️

Fellow Zambians,

Registration of voters is scheduled to begin in May this year.

This is a very important exercise. The elections will happen next year, but the elections process starts now.

It’s very important that each and every Zambian registers to vote, so that next year we can effect a change of government that will leave no doubt about the outcome.

This is what you need to do ;

1: If you don’t have an NRC, please obtain one in March 2020 before the registration exercise commences so that you are ready in time.

2: We urge all the youths who did not vote in 2016, but have now come of age to vote to register in record high numbers, those between the ages of 18 and 22.

Most of you are in colleges or looking for your first jobs. You will need a better government that will create an enabling economic environment for you to have the best start to your lives and careers.

This election will be decided by you the youths, the youth make up the majority of voters and it’s you the youth who have the most at stake because you have very long lives to live beyond 2021.

3: For those of you who are 17 years old but will have turned 18 by August 2020, you too are eligible to register as voters.

4: Talk to your aunties, uncles, cousins, friends, relatives and all the people in your village. Sensitive them and encourage them to register as voters.

5: When the registration exercise commences, visit your nearest registration centre with your NRC and register as a Voter.

6: If you have changed districts or constituencies since 2016, visit your nearest registration centre and have your voters card details updated.

7: When the verification of voters details starts, double check to ensure that your details have been captured correctly on the ECZ system.

8: Keep your NRC and voters card in a safe place until it’s time to vote.

Remember, the election starts with Voter registration. If you don’t register as a Voter you will not be able to vote in 2021.

A massive Voter turnout will be needed in 2021 to decisively defeat the PF and kick them out of office.