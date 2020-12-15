Home politics PF Voter Registration extended for 4 days from Thursday to Sunday politicsPFUPNDVideos Voter Registration extended for 4 days from Thursday to Sunday December 15, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS Lungu laughs at people’s problems – HH zamobserver - December 15, 2020 0 Opening of schools moved from 4th January to 18th January 2020 zamobserver - December 15, 2020 0 Is Andrew Ntewewe A Prophet To Have Known The Extension Period? zamobserver - December 15, 2020 0 Voter Registration extended for 4 days from Thursday to Sunday zamobserver - December 15, 2020 1 Organised statistical chaos ahead of 2021 polls worries GEARS zamobserver - December 15, 2020 0 My Pride Ruined My Career – Felix Katongo zamobserver - December 15, 2020 0 Load more 1 COMMENT Continuous Voter Registration is what the Constitution provides for! Is it a crime to register more than 8.4 million eligible voters? You have not even done a Census to justify your adamant posturing on 8.4 and 9 million. Anyone can be justified to conclude that these elections have been rigged already. Thanks to the confused bunch of opposition parties who don’t want to put their weight behind a Tonga! MMD – Nevers Mumba – Bemba DP – Harry Kalaba – Bemba Golden Party – Silavwe – Bemba FDD – Nawakwindi – Namwanga EEP – Tayali – Bemba PEP – Tembo – Easterner All these have not shown interest in putting country first by commiting to an opposition Tonse Alliance. PF will rig itself back to power thanks to selfish small opposition parties! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Continuous Voter Registration is what the Constitution provides for!
Is it a crime to register more than 8.4 million eligible voters?
You have not even done a Census to justify your adamant posturing on 8.4 and 9 million.
Anyone can be justified to conclude that these elections have been rigged already. Thanks to the confused bunch of opposition parties who don’t want to put their weight behind a Tonga!
MMD – Nevers Mumba – Bemba
DP – Harry Kalaba – Bemba
Golden Party – Silavwe – Bemba
FDD – Nawakwindi – Namwanga
EEP – Tayali – Bemba
PEP – Tembo – Easterner
All these have not shown interest in putting country first by commiting to an opposition Tonse Alliance.
PF will rig itself back to power thanks to selfish small opposition parties!