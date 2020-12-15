LATEST NEWS

Load more

1 COMMENT

  1. Continuous Voter Registration is what the Constitution provides for!
    Is it a crime to register more than 8.4 million eligible voters?
    You have not even done a Census to justify your adamant posturing on 8.4 and 9 million.
    Anyone can be justified to conclude that these elections have been rigged already. Thanks to the confused bunch of opposition parties who don’t want to put their weight behind a Tonga!
    MMD – Nevers Mumba – Bemba
    DP – Harry Kalaba – Bemba
    Golden Party – Silavwe – Bemba
    FDD – Nawakwindi – Namwanga
    EEP – Tayali – Bemba
    PEP – Tembo – Easterner
    All these have not shown interest in putting country first by commiting to an opposition Tonse Alliance.
    PF will rig itself back to power thanks to selfish small opposition parties!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here