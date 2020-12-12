VOTER REGISTRATION EXTENSION WELCOME, BUT WE NEED AT LEAST 30 MORE DAYS AND KAMPYONGO TO REOPEN NRC CENTRES

The extension of the voter registration exercise is a step in the right direction, the extension period should be at least another 30 days, even though the Electoral Process Act of 2016 demands continous voter registration.

More importantly, Kampyongo needs to do the right thing and open NRC issuance centre’s in every district of the country, we can’t tolerate or accept a process where NRC’S are only being issued in 4 provinces out of 10, it deligitimizes the whole process.

All Zambians must be given equal access to NRC’S and be given their constitutional right to vote.