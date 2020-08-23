By McDonald Chipenzi.

GEARZ EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

VOTER REGISTRATION, REGISTRATION PERIOD, REGISTER CERTIFICATION: WHAT HAS BEEN THE TREND?

I wish to discuss the issue of voter registration, the period allocated to the exercise and register certification from 2001 to the proposed current one.

In 2001, the process took 32 days from June 25 to July 26, except that due to logistical challenges, the registration exercise only commenced on July 2, the same year.

The target was to register 4, 687, 997 of the projected eligible voters as per 2000 Central Statistics Office census figures of eligible voters then.

Nonetheless, the 2001 registration exercise captured 2, 604, 761 voters which gave an increase of 135, 852 voters from the previous 2,468, 909 voters in 1996/1998.

This was showed a short to number of registered voters in 1991 which stood at 2, 931, 909 during the 1991 multiparty elections.

This increase was probably due to the yearn for change that characterised that time from one party to Multiparty system of governance and the robust civic and voter education conducted by all stakeholders.

However, after the verification exercise, a total of 2,604, 761 voters formed the final Register and the certification and publication of the final Register was done in October of the same year with the date of election set for December 27, 2001.

Note that during this period, the date of the General Election was a preserve of the President and the date of election was being set by the President at his own discretion. It was not enshrined in the Constitution as it is the case today.

All those who were 17 years at the commencement and end of the registration exercise but to be 18 years and above on the Certification of the Register participated in the December 27, 2001 elections.

The cut-off date was set two months to the election date which affected the turn out as the register had become outdated by the election date.

The turnout was 1, 766, 356 which was 67.8% of the 2, 604, 761 total registered voters which was an increment of 12.8% from the 1996 turn out which was at 55% (1,325, 053) of the total registered of 2, 267,383 voters.

The early obsoleteness of the Register is because, for years now, it has been argued that Zambia’s death rate is higher than the birth rate and therefore, figures tend to lose accuracy easily.

It must be noted that this was a NEW REGISTER altogether after discarding the 1996 controversial Nikuv Register which was contested by stakeholders for having an inbuilt mechanism to favour the Party in power with majority votes.

Four years later in 2005, the projected eligible population grew to about 5, 517, 443 from 4.7m in 2001 but the ECZ targeted to capture 4, 015, 639 voters which included new and old voters, less by about 1, 501, 804 of the eligible voters.

However, voter registration exercise commenced on October 31 to December 31, 2005, and managed to capture 2.2 million new voers in a period of 62 days.

Note that this was another NEW REGISTER after the 2001 one was discarded and this 2005 Register became a permanent feature up to date with additions of new registrants and updates.

In 2011, the ECZ targeted 2.5 million additionals to those already on the 2005 voter’s roll. The ECZ managed to register 80% (4, 990, 047) of the total projected eligible voter population totaling 6, 434, 272.

The final Register was certified on July 31 after running for 183 days (June 2010 to March and 2011) and captured all those who were turning 18 and above at the time of the certification of the Register.

The target days for mobile registration were 90 days though but the fixed registration continued in districts and the aim of the 2011 was to build on to the 2006 Register through updates and additions of new registrants.

The exercise ended and certification was done a months and half to the election date, which was around September, that year.

Note that even during this time, the President set the election date at his own volition. At the end of the certification of the Register, the final Register had 5, 167, 174 registrants.

In 2016, the mobile registration exercise commenced on 14 Sept and ended on 11 November, 2015 and upto March 31 for a fixed registration exercise at district level which translated to about 148 days in total.

The final Register was certified on July 31, 2016, ten (10) days to the General Election and all those who were turning 18 and above at the date of Register Certification were captured as voters for the election held on August 11.

The final REGISTER contained 6, 698, 372 voters who were 18 years and above on the certification date of the Register, an additional of about 1, 531, 198 voters to the 2011 figures.

This number of the registered voters was out of the estimated number of eligible voters of 7, 528, 091 of the projected population of 15, 933, 883 in 2016.

Note that this was not a new register but an old one which only captured those who came of age and those not captured in 2011 Register. It also included clean ups and other updates to the register.

Ahead of the 2021 general election, ECZ wants to target 9m eligible voters which includes re-registration of the old voters currently on the register and overhaul of the Register of 2005 as updated in 2016 to make it a new roll.

According to the ECZ statement issued on August 19, 2020, the Commission would “…reiterate that all eligible Zambians must ensure that they turn up to register, in order for them to participate in the 2021 General Election and future elections”

Whilst the Commission will”retain the current registered voters”.., the Commission continued, …this is on condition that they (old voters) present themselves for verification, update and capture additional information required including biometric capture (10 fingerprints and portrait) in order to remain as registered voters”

“Further, the Commission will consider one (voter) whose registered “deceased” if they (voters) do not present themselves, as part of the process involves the removal of deceased persons from the register.”

In addition, the Commission argues that “only persons who will turn 18 years on or before May 9, 2021 will be allowed to register as a voter and vote on August 12, 2021.”

The May 9, 2021 is the very “day when the register of voters [for 2021 General Election] is expected to be certified”, concludes the Commission’s statement.

Notwithstanding, the past practice/trend has been that the voter’s Register was being certified a few days to the election apart from the 2001 one so that the Register is inclusive as well as current.

This is so because it tends to target and capture voters who turned 18 years and above on the day of certification of the Register which happened a few days to the election.

This enables the register to be current and franchise alot of persons who were turning 18 years closer to the election date and effectively participate in the vote.

In this case being proposed for the 2021 General Election, only those who will be 18 years and above on May 9, 2021 will be considered.

This situation will disenfranchise a large portion of the population that will turn 18 years and above on and before August 12, 2021.

The practice/trend must change to allow all those turning 18 years and above on and before the election day to register as voters and vote on the election date.

Instead of the current practice/trend where eligibility to participate in vote is determined by the certification date of the Register than the election date which is the main event.

For instance, during the 2010 registration exercise, the guidelines for new registrants’ eligibility to vote was one who was 18 years and above or would have attained the age of 18 years by the cut-off date set by the Commission” which was July 31 then.

In 2016, the cut-off date was July 31, 11 days to the election date while the 2021 cut-off is been elongated and put for May 9, 2021.

This is about 3 months to the election date, meaning that those who will turn 18 years and above after this date of Register Certification up to the election date will be disenfranchised.

RECOMMENDATIONS.

Instead of increasing the disenfranchisement period between those turning 18 years and above and the Election Date, the Commission should consider increasing the registration period from November, 2020 when it is supposed to end to March 2021.

And bring the certification date of the 2021 Register of voters to July 31, 2021 which will be 12 days to the election day. This will make the Register more current.

This will also lessen the pool of the disenfranchised voters who would be eligible persons turning 18 years on and before July 31 and the General Election.

Further, in as much as the registration of voters period took 32 days, say in 2001, with the aim then to “create public panic so that large numbers of people turn up to register”, this may not be the case for the forthcoming registration execrise.

Just like it was in 2001 where more negative than positive effects arose over this short period partly due to ineffective information dissemination as a result of limited mass communication facilities in remotest parts of the country, so is the current exercise which may be negatively affected by Covid-19 measures and cases, agricultural activities and the onset of the rainy season in some parts of the country that receive early rains.

In addition, since the targeted eligible voters have increased dramatically from 2.2 m new registrants in 2001 which took 32 days to capture, how many days will be required to capture 9m new registrants in 2021 which has been given 30 days?

Simple arithmetics reveal that for the ECZ to capture 9 millon projected eligible voters for 2021, will need about 150 days to make it feasible to get desired results or and increase the registration points and kits.

This will required more funding and employmemt of more human resource to man the increased registration centres.

Currently, there are 7,700 supposed to be registration centre now polling Districts/stations and or the Commission may opt to use the 10, 818 polling streams as registration centres.

Therefore, a new or overhauled Voter’s Register may have many challenges and may not be feasible in 30 days registration period to register 9m registrants or if feasible will have reduced numbers.

However, it would have been possible to have a register of 9m voters done in 30 days if the registration process required only updating the old register with 6, 698, 372 voters and capture new registrants of about 2,3 m to meet the 9m eligible voters in 2021.

This analysis is by McDonald Chipenzi, Electoral and Govenance EXPERT and Founder and Executive Director for GEARS Initiative Zambia.