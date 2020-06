VOTER REGISTRATION TO COMMENCE ON OCTOBER 18TH 2020

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that voter registration exercise will commence on October 18th 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections. The Commission is currently engaging the

treasury for funds towards the exercise and the 2021 election

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano has announced the development

at a media briefing currently underway at ECZ offices.

PHOENIX NEWS