BY ELECTION VOTER TURN OUT ANALYSIS BY NUMBERS

Lusaka Mayor By Election Voter Turnout

2016 = 450,000 / 2018 = 140,000

Voter turnout down 67%

Sesheke Parliamentary By Election Turnout

2016 = 16319 / 2019 = 11419

Voter turnout down 30%

Roan Parliamentary By Election Turnout

2016 = 19923 / 2019 = 15503

Voter turnout down 23%

Katuba Parliamentary By Election Turnout

2016 = 25588. / 2019 = 15900

Voter turnout down 38%

Chilubi Parliamentary By Election Turnout

2016 = 25278. / 2020. = 24,211

Voter turnout down 4%

These numbers show us that during by elections Voter turnout is always very low.

However in the case of Chilubi, the Voter turnout was unusually high and abnormal. It was virtually unchanged from 2016.

It’s clear for any reasonable person to see that these numbers were managed by someone, they are not representative of the number of voters who actually physically went out to vote.

They just made sure not to exceed the Voter numbers of 2016, they were only 1067 short of the 2016 turnout.

But even with these cooked numbers the PF’S percentage vote decreased from 83% in 2016 to 70% in 2020.

In our view the true Voter turnout in Chilubi should have gone down at least 35% from 2016, this is the latest by election 4 years after the last General election, it was raining heavily on election day, many voters have died since 2016, other have lost their voters cards and NRC’S, others have moved.

Applying simple mathematics, averages and trends analysis, a 35% Voter turnout reduction is what we expected in Chilubi at the very least.

Real Voter turnout was closer to 14,000 and not the 24,200 number published by the ECZ.

Therefore an average of 9,000 votes that were cast in this election cannot be justified or accounted for, they are false votes that were not cast by real people, they were cooked right there in the polling stations which were only manned by ECZ, PF and ZP.