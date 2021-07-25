By Memory Nyambe

With just about over two weeks to the elections, some voters in Lusaka are ignorant on the number of Presidential candidates contesting in the August, 12th 2021 polls.

Diamond news random interviews with some voters in Mtendere compound has established that many of them are not aware that they are 16 Presidential candidates in the race.

White Manda and Christine Daka say what they know is that there are only three Presidential candidates.

They however shared their expectations of improved health service, police post and good road network to be constructed.

Another resident Isaac Mukendwe says those to be elected on 12th August, 2021 should bring solutions no the table. – Diamond TV