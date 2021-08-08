Voters must take Lungu’s threats to arrest Hakainde Hichilema very seriously.

By Percy Chanda, UPND Chairman for Mines

We are not at all surprised by President Lungu’s threats to arrest President Hakainde Hichilema, neither are we shocked by his insatiable appetite for pettiness especially as he prepares to wind up his duties. Imagine a President that follows his political opponent to every town, city and village. However we wish to advise Zambian voters to take these threats very seriously because they expose who Mr Lungu really is; a tin pot dictator.

He wants to turn Zambia into a huge prison where citizens will be restricted, abused and oppressed while his cadres will continue stealing and getting rich. Mr Lungu is police, prosecutor, judge, jury and jailer and will arrest any Zambian who will complain of hunger and expensive mealie meal if Zambians allow the outgoing Patriotic Front to steal the vote on Thursday.

He has always desired arresting Hichilema because HH speaks for the poor, the hungry, the downtrodden, the orphans and the widows that are deprived of pensions by known thieves.

We however wish to remind the outgoing Patriotic Front President that he won’t be in a position to arrest HH because he won’t be in his seat of dictatorship after Thursday this week. Zambians will once more be free to walk our streets without fear of being attacked by violent cadres. Our mothers will be free to trade in markets and roadsides without being by harassed political thugs.

Our mini bus and taxi drivers will park their vehicles and make their runs without having their hard earned money stolen by PF hoodlums. Zambia and Zambians will be free and free at last. This can only be done if citizens turn out in large numbers to vote out dictatorship and corruption on Thursday this week.