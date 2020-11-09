VOTER’S REGISTRATION STARTED YESTERDAY IN SELECTED PARTS OF THE COUNTRY

By Florence Muyunda CIC Private Reporter

………………………………. ………………………

Southern Province – Monze

……………………………………………………………………

It is sad to learn that the Essau Chulu and Shindano lead ECZ started issuing voter’s cards yesterday in some parts of the country or atleast to some people.

When we say you can’t trust Essau Chulu this is exactly what we mean, in 2016 he awarded ghost Votes to president Lungu from Lundazi and now he has started misbahaving again come 2021 Essau Chulu is capable of putting this country in danger the time to chunk him out of ECZ is now.

A voter’s card below was done yesterday when the official date for starting getting voter’s cards is today 9th November 2020

CIC PRESS TEAM