As voters adhere to strict social distancing and hand washing measures in the face of Covid 19

Currently voting is taking place in the Nangula Ward By-election in Limulunga District, Western Province to choose a new Councillor.

In line with COVID-19, Voters and all Poll Staff are observing guidelines by the Ministry of Health such as hand washing, using musks and gloves as well as social distancing.

Nangula Ward has 2,212 registered Voters, 5 Polling stations and 5 streams.

The Polling station with the highest number of registered Voters is Kasheke Primary School with 699 Voters, while Ndiki Primary School has the lowest number of Registered voters with 293 Voters.