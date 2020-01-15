VOTING WITH BRAINS: WHY HH IS THE BEST CHOICE FOR ZAMBIA AND NOT ECL

By: Castrol B. Kafweta

In 2021 we are going to have two main contestants. Edgar Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema.

I want to advise you here that when choosing a good leader, look for qualities, competencies and abilities for someone to perform. Do not let mutundu influence your actions to choose the best leader in 2021.

Now here is the thing! Voting for Edgar Lungu is okay but the problem is that Lungu he doesn’t have a vision and can’t translate your expectations into reality.

He has no intellectual capacity to perform and produce expected results. He is tested and disapproved.

Voting for Hakainde Hichilema is veery much okay and the advantage is that he has a vision and can translate your expectations into reality.

Hakainde Hichilema has both the intellectual capacity and a technical know-how to deliver to the expectations of all Zambians.

The other problem with Edgar Lungu is that he has the most corrupt and poor performing team. You may also wish to know that the PF government is a selfish, greedy and uncaring government. They care more about themselves than the people who voted for them.

unlike Edgar Lungu, Hakainde Hichilema has one of the best, intelligent and focused competent team of dedicated leaders who are more concerned about the wellbeing of the people of Zambia.