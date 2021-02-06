By Patson Chilemba

Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia George Zulu says the result from the Vubwi election is very strong rebuke to all the tribalists that Eastern Province will never vote on tribal lines.

Information minister Dora Siliya and paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province are the two prominent personalities from province who have very vocal in terms of trafficking in tribal politics, saying people must vote for the PF and President Edgar Lungu because he hails from that Province.

In fact Mpezeni disowned Ambassador Zulu, his long time induna, for having condemned his tribal remarks when he said that the people of Eastern Province must follow their own conscience when voting and not the directives from the paramount chief.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the council chairman by-election results where the PF candidate narrowly defeated his UPND opponent, in the ruling party’s supposed stronghold where they are supposed to run up the score to have any chance of winning in August 2021, Ambassador Zulu said Vubwi has just proved that the Province will never be tribal.

“We don’t vote on tribal lines we vote on the truth. People of Vubwi have shown this country that Kenneth Kaunda’s teachings of One Zambia One Nation will live forever in Eastern Province,” Amb Zulu said. “It’s a very strong message to all tribalists that Eastern Province will never be tribal. They voted for KK in 1991, who wasn’t an Easterner himself but because he was a truthful man. They voted for Levy Mwanawasa who was not from there.”

Amb Zulu urged those trafficking in tribalism to reconcile with their consciences as Vubwi had sent a message that tribalism never works. He congratulated the winner PF’s Vincent Mwale, whom he called a friend, urging him to run the council as a nationalist and not on tribal lines.

“We must now move quickly to unite ourselves by the message that has gone from Vubwi. Oneness is the way to go. I congratulate Vubwi for having taken the message of One Zambia One Nation,” said Amb Zulu -Daily Revelation