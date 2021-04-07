For Immediate Release

WAIT FOR REAL DEFECTIONS WHEN PARLIAMENT DISSOLVES – SICHULA

Copperbelt Chingola 07:04:21

Those UPND Senior officials defecting to the PF luck political discernment. This PF you see now will be in Opposition after 12th August this year.

Yes we have seen the excitement of the PF National Mobilisation team, and trotting everywhere, but understand one thing, there is a time when frogs croak a lot and there is another time when they go quiet.

All those defections and parades most of them they are just frustrated. If you see most of them they are defecting because they have sensed they won’t be adopted in the next few days hence taking those steps, there is nothing new it always happens when ever we get to general elections, the defectors simply want to eat with PF.

Wait for real defections after parliament is dissolved, this is when you shall see PF remaining as a skeleton because most politicians know that UPND is forming government come August 12,2021 and they won’t risk being in PF but jump on to the winning team.

This PF you see now ,you shall see it no more!

Filyaciba tefyo cikaba unomuku

King G