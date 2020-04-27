Waivers on Interest and Penalties

As part of Government’s response to the global effects of the covid-19 pandemic on Zambian businesses, the Government announced the waiver of penalties and interest on tax declarations and liabilities resulting from the impact of covid-19 and directed the Commissioner General of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to issue guidelines on the implementation of this measure for all individuals and businesses.

SCOPE OF THE WAIVER

Subject to provisions and exclusions outlined herein, the waiver of penalties and interests will apply to:

i. all individuals and businesses;

ii. all tax types

The waiver shall apply to all penalties and interest accumulated on principal tax, entries and returns between 1st April 2020 and 30th September 2020

Other provisions

 All waivers of penalty and interest shall be granted upon submission or lodgment of outstanding returns or entries and upon full settlement of principal tax liabilities for the preceding period (Prior to 1st April) or evidence of a valid Time to Pay Agreement (TPA) entered into from 1st April 2020.

 Taxpayers are expected to pay all outstanding principal liabilities within the waiver period or such a period as may be permitted through a Time to Pay Agreement.

 Voluntary-disclosures of non-compliance, for any period, such as omitted income or unpaid taxes, etc. made by taxpayers in the waiver period will not attract any penalties and interests subject to full settlement of the principal tax liabilities or generation of a valid Time to Pay Agreement. Any default on a valid Time to pay Agreement will render the waived penalties and interest arising from the voluntary-disclosure re-instated and due for payment.

Exclusions

The waiver shall not apply to the following:

 cases under litigation;

 cases under active investigations by ZRA;

 penalties and interest arising from an audit or investigation;

 penalties and interest arising from determined Court cases; and

 penalties and interest arising from acts or commission of fraud

GENERAL PROCEDURES AND CONDITIONS

• Application for waiver of penalties and interest should indicate the reason as “WAIVER” and All applications shall be done online on either TaxOnline for Inland tax liabilities or AsycudaWorld for Customs related liabilities.

• Where a taxpayer has no outstanding principal liabilities but has outstanding penalties or interest, the taxpayer will still need to apply for waiver of penalties and interest.

• For tax periods that taxpayers are unable to file returns, estimated assessments shall be raised, and they shall not be subject to waiver.

• The TPAs entered into during the waiver period will run up to 31 December 2020.

• Where a taxpayer has an existing TPA, only the balance of the interest and penalties at the time of request for waiver shall be considered and written off. All penalties and interest previously paid do not qualify for waiver and as such are not subject to a refund.

• Taxpayers with existing TPAs for debt arising within the period for this measure, that extend beyond 31st December 2020, who wish to benefit from the waiver are advised to enter into new TPAs that will run up to 31st December 2020.

• For purposes of completing the TPA process, taxpayers should contact the office of the Director – Treasury Management, or any Local ZRA Office.

• Taxpayers with Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) which expire within the waiver period will be expected to re-apply for new TCCs, which will remain valid until 30th September 2020.

• Taxpayers who have outstanding applications for waiver of interest and penalties defined in the period for this measure and wish to be considered for the waiver will have to send an application to [email protected]

• Any disputes related to the waiver shall be channeled to [email protected] Letters of appeal can be addressed to the Assistant Director-Tax Appeals, P.O Box 35710, Lusaka. The office can also be reached during working hours on +260 971283040.

• For any queries regarding the waiver, taxpayers can contact the ZRA Call Centre on 4111 or email [email protected] or access www.zra.org.zm