WALTER BWALYA GETS HIS FIRST EVER CALL AT CONGO NATIONAL TEAM

FORMER Nkana star striker Walter Bwalya, now Al Ahly player, received his first ever call-up to DR Congo’s national team on Wednesday after the team named a provisional squad for two African Cup of Nations qualifying games.

Bwalya was included in a 31-man squad for the games against Gabon and Gambia later this month.

The 25-year-old joined Ahly from fellow Egyptian Premier League club Gouna in the January transfer window but has yet to establish himself despite his energetic displays.

He only found the net in 12 appearances with Ahly in all competitions, having scored in a 3-0 home victory over Sudan’s Al-Merreikh in the team’s opening Group A clash of the African Champions League.

Bwalya netted three goals for Gouna this season before making a high-profile move to Ahly.

He has lately come in for some fierce criticism, having spurned several clear-cut chances in Ahly’s disappointing 2-2 draw with DR Congo’s Vita Club in last Saturday’s Champions League match in Cairo.

DR Congo lie third in their Nations Cup qualifying group with six points from four games, one behind Gabon and Gambia. The top two will reach next year’s tournament in Cameroon.

AHRAM ONLINE