By Lomphande Phiri

Governance activist Leslie Chikuse says the confrontation between forum for democracy and development –FDD- leader Edith Nawakwi and UPND president Hakainde Hichilema is a huge discouragement for women aspiring for political office.

Debate has raged on social media about the privatization of the country’s key assets after ms. Nawakwi challenged Mr. Hichilema to explain his role and the wealth said to have been accumulated as a result at the expense of Zambians.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr. Chikuse has advised Ms Nawakwi to focus on mobilizing her party for the 2021 general elections than engaging in petty fights that can easily led to destruction.

Mr Chikuse further adds that both parties were fully involved in the privatization of the country’s key assets hence there is no need to finger point but instead should put aside their differences.

He also says zambia needs a strong female opposition leader who will encourage other women to aspire for public office without feeling intimidated.

