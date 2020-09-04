The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association members have expressed their disappointment with president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration plans to return land to former white farmers who were dispossessed in the chaotic early 2000s land reform programme.

Ignatius Mutsinze a member of the disgruntled ZNLWVA bemoaned plans by Mnangwagwa to seize ‘unproductive’ land as morally unacceptable, arguing that black farmers were not capacitated with title deeds which would have enabled them to access bank loans for productive farming.

Mutsinze noted that the current ZANU PF administration was now uncouthly reversing the economic gains of Independence at the expense of the disenfranchised black majority population.