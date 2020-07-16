WARNING – ZAMBIA TO EXPERIENCE LOW TEMPERATURES FROM THURSDAY TO MONDAY

The Meteorological Department has warned the public to take precautionary measures as temperatures are expected to drop from 16th to 20th July, 2020.

According to a weather advisory report produced on Wednesday evening and obtained by Byta FM, low temperatures and windy conditions may cause negative health conditions especially to the young, aged and already health compromised persons.

The public is therefore been advised to keep warm and avoid open areas.

Light rains are expected over Eastern, Muchinga, Central and Farmers in these areas are been advised to secure their harvest as drizzles may damage their produce.

Low temperature may also impact horticulture and gardening activities.

Users of water transport and those who conduct other activities on rivers and lakes such as Kariba, Bangweulu, Mweru and Tanganyika are advised to take precautionary measures as wind speeds may exceed 35 Km/hour.