By Veronica Mwale CIC private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

Banda Sakanya.

WAS IMF TALKS AND CONCOURT ORDER A COINCIDENCE?

On 7th December, the constitution court gave a tabulation of how much each minister would pay back and ordered them to pay back.

On 8th December, ECL through his special assistant to the president, press and public relations, Isaac Chipampe, issued a press statement that the rule of law should be respected and therefore all the ministers that over stayed in offices should pay back.

On the same date of 8th December, ECL hosted the high level of IMF staff team after Zambian authority formally requested a financing arrangement with IMF to support reform efforts.

Why has it taken the concourt 4 years in tabulating how much each should pay back and only to be done a day before the meeting with IMF?

Let us not be fooled by ECL. The whole issue of Ministers paying back is simply an academic exercise that ECL used to hood wink the IMF as a president who respects the rule of law and that is why he even issued that statement urging his ministers to pay back. There is no way the concourt can take 4 years studying how much each will pay back and only to be issued a day before the IMF meeting.

ECL is trying to come out smartly but alas, he is not because he is the source of all this confusion by not respecting the rule of law with his arrogance interpretation of the article in the constitution.

The balderdash by the Justice Minister that he will consider appealing to concourt to extend the period in which to pay is not only unfortunate but hogwash on his part as a Justice Minister who everyone expected to be the first one to say he will pay before the 30days period.

Lubinda’s position exposes ECL that the whole issue was played for the sake of begging from IMF.