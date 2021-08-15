WAS IT MY GHOST THAT SIGNED THE GEN 20 AT A POLLING STATION IF I WAS CHASED BY UPND? – PF AGENT ASK LUNGU

Dear editor,

I was one of the PF agents in Southern Province and I just monitored the elections peacefully, see I even signed in the Gen 20 form.

Our president Mr Lungu said we were chased and we are in hiding, then is it my ghost that signed in the Gen 20 form? I want to urge our president to start telling the truth, we the Patriotic Front polling agents worked well and now all what we want is to be paid our K10,000 that they promised each monitor or else we shall sue the PF SG Mr Davis Mwila, party chairman Mr Mukupa and the president himself for not paying us.