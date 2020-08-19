Gauteng residents brave cold weather as they line up at liquor stores, on Tuesday morning, after the unbanning of alcohol sales.

This comes after South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on a level 2 lockdown last week.

Under Level 2 of the lockdown, alcohol can be sold from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm.

At the Makro in Strubensvalley, on the West Rand, the queue is snaking around the store, with strict social distancing measures being enforced.

Most of the customers at the front of the line are small business and tavern owners who are here to stock up so they can get back to business.

Beforehand, alcohol sales were prohibited to ease pressure on hospitals and to allow doctors in emergency wards to focus on those infected with the coronavirus than road crashes and other alcohol-related injuries.

However, the Beer Association of South Africa says lifting the ban on alcohol sales will be a lifeline for restaurants and other businesses.