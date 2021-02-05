CATHOLIC priest Father Lastone Lupupa has unreservedly apologised for a statement he made about rigging elections.

This follows a wide condemnation from some people who took to social media to express their displeasure after he suggested that it is better to rig an election than to “allow some people to govern”.

In a brief and undated video which was shared widely on social media, Father Lupupa of Matero Parish is heard saying, “it is better for us to rig an election than allow some people to govern”.

But in a short video clip posted on his Facebook page, Father Lupupa said he was sorry for making such a statement.

He said he decided to apologise after being given a go ahead and counsel by leaders of the church to address the matter.

Father Lupupa urged Zambian to find a place in their hearts to forgive him over the remarks he made.

“Icibote mukwai, nine Father Lastone Lupupa, ndefwaya ukulomba ubwelelo kuli imwe bena Zambia mwebaumfwile ilyashi pa social media, ukutila ine nalandile kukanwa kandi ama shiwi yakuchita rig ama results yama elections.

Mukwai ndelomba ubwelelo, pantu pamo nganeshimapepo ama shiwi yamusango uyu tayafwile ukufuma kunanwa kandi, makamaka kuli abamulukuta bamuchikatolika uko oko naimine kutanshi ukubila imbila yachina kristu. Panuma yakulanshanya nabakalamba bachilonganino napelwe insambu yakutila ningalanda kulibaimwe bonse mwebachenenwe makamaka ukuchilapo. I am a very good citizen of Zambia in fact, I am a peace cadre, ndafwaishya makamaka ukuba nechibote muno chalo, ndesubila aya ama shiwi mukwipifya yalasanga inchende mumitima yenu ayakumbelela uluse.

Find a place in your heart to forgive me, I am sorry please forgive me, lets us continue to remain patriotic and love our great nation of Zambia, thank you so much,” he said.