Home politics PF WATCH LIVE: Bill 10 Second Reading politicsPFUPND WATCH LIVE: Bill 10 Second Reading March 17, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 1 COMMENT Stop lying through your teeth ba PuFFy! What was agreed on is not what has come out! You as usual did a mischievous “Don’t Kubeba” on your friends by sneaking in clauses that suit the PF agenda of taking the country back to a one party dictatorship! Just say your lies have caught up with you! We need to hasten the burial for Bill 10 so that we get to understand why the Kwacha is approaching K17 to a Dollar in just a matter of a few days! At the rate the Kwacha is losing value, we are likely to default on our Dollar debts not long from now with disastrous consequences! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Stop lying through your teeth ba PuFFy!
What was agreed on is not what has come out!
You as usual did a mischievous “Don’t Kubeba” on your friends by sneaking in clauses that suit the PF agenda of taking the country back to a one party dictatorship! Just say your lies have caught up with you! We need to hasten the burial for Bill 10 so that we get to understand why the Kwacha is approaching K17 to a Dollar in just a matter of a few days! At the rate the Kwacha is losing value, we are likely to default on our Dollar debts not long from now with disastrous consequences!