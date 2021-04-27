Home politics PF WATCH LIVE: FDD PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI ADDRESSES THE MEDIA politicsPFUPND WATCH LIVE: FDD PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI ADDRESSES THE MEDIA April 27, 2021 5 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> 5 COMMENTS Fwiti nawakwi u don’t get tired of false accusations. U need bees to be unleashed on your evil acts . How many pipo are u going to kill . Nsamansama and Kaunda whim u killed are they not enough? Even your tone can tell that it is full of lies. Just go and lick lungu’s bottom he will make u his running mate . Stop wasting your time nobukote with grandchildren u are still telling lies what will your children and grandchildren take u to be . Learn to shame on your eyes. Mwafilwa with FDD is u want to help bring PF down. Thanks for helping the pipo of Zambia to remove PF . One you will soon run mad Reply So if I buy property from someone then it now becomes my responsibility to look after that family? that is why I continue saying some people need prayers because their thinking is away from the norm. Reply Since this woman seem to be very concerned about the underprivileged, I think all the people living in the streets should go to her home and get their share. There are a lot of people who genuinely need help but she doesn’t have any interest in helping them but just because she thinks she can have some political scores, she has taken up a matter which unfortunately for her is instead working against her. Sooner than later it’s the FDD membership who will rise up against her and it will be too late for her to do anything about it. Reply Do the Foolish Deranged Dogs exist? If so as what? As opposition to opposition? Awe naimwe landeniko fimbi. Reply Nawakwi is a political ally of the PF. She is even inviting the police to arrest her knowing too well that any police who will attempt to arrest her may be retired in the national interest. She has a defamation case in court with HH. Why not wait for the court to conclude the case. She says this is a personal case of HH while at the same time she claims this is a case to be solved by UPND. She is threatening to have HH arrested while filing his nominations. She is clearly engaged to stop HH from contesting the presidential election in August 2021. She is using the Hatembo case to fight HH politically on behalf of PF. UPND take this into account. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
