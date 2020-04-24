Home politics PF WATCH LIVE President Lungu addresses the nation on the COVID – 19... Health & FitnesspoliticsPFUPND WATCH LIVE President Lungu addresses the nation on the COVID – 19 pandemic April 24, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF Bars Remain Closed, Barbershop and Saloons can continue to operate- President Edgar Lungu PF Dr Chilufya, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu In Strong Verbal Exchange Over Accountability Of Covid-19 Funds PF ZRA is dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health PF PF Tribalism And Nepotism As Bwalya Ngandu Appoints Bwalya Chiti As ZRA Board Chairperson – James Lukuku PF How Chikwanda borrowed over US$9 billion for Zambia PF ZESCO Board Chairman Dr Chitala Is The Biggest Loser Of The Week LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.