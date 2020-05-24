Home politics PF WATCH LIVE President Lungu Addresses The Nation On The Eve Of The... politicsPFUPND WATCH LIVE President Lungu Addresses The Nation On The Eve Of The Africa Freedom Day May 24, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS Police Statement On The Murder Of Chinese In Makeni zamobserver - May 24, 2020 0 WATCH LIVE President Lungu Addresses The Nation On The Eve Of The Africa Freedom... zamobserver - May 24, 2020 0 3 Chinese Nationals Tied-up, Murdered And Their Bodies Burnt zamobserver - May 24, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.