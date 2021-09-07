PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS 17 CABINET MINISTERS
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed 17 Cabinet Ministers in accordance with articles 116(1) , 117 empowers the President to appoint Cabinet and Provincial Ministers.
The appointed have since taken the Oath of office and Oath of allegiance being administered.
1. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, Kabompo MP,-Minister of Defence.
2. Jack Mwiimbu-Minister of Home Affairs
3. Stanley Kakubo- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
4. Peter Chibwe- Ministry of Energy
5. Mike Elton Mposha -Water Development
6. Sylvia Tembo Masebo- Minister of Health
7. Douglas Siakalima-Minister of Education
8 . Doreen Sefuke Mwamba- Minister of Community Development
9. Brenda Mwika Tambatamba MP- Minister of Labour and Social Security
10. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata MP-Lusaka Province
11. Elisha Matambo-Copperbelt Province
12. Cornelius Mweetwa-Southern Province
13. Elijah Muchima-Minister of Lands
14. Frank Museba Tayali – Minister of Transport
15. Mulambo Haimbe- Minister of Justice
16. Charles Lubasi Milupi- Minister of Infrastructure
17. Felix Mutati-Minister of Technology and Science
18. Alfred Ndonji Chipoya- State House, Senior Private Secretary.