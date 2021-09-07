PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS 17 CABINET MINISTERS

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed 17 Cabinet Ministers in accordance with articles 116(1) , 117 empowers the President to appoint Cabinet and Provincial Ministers.

The appointed have since taken the Oath of office and Oath of allegiance being administered.

1. Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, Kabompo MP,-Minister of Defence.

2. Jack Mwiimbu-Minister of Home Affairs

3. Stanley Kakubo- Ministry of Foreign Affairs

4. Peter Chibwe- Ministry of Energy

5. Mike Elton Mposha -Water Development

6. Sylvia Tembo Masebo- Minister of Health

7. Douglas Siakalima-Minister of Education

8 . Doreen Sefuke Mwamba- Minister of Community Development

9. Brenda Mwika Tambatamba MP- Minister of Labour and Social Security

10. Sheal Shacholi Mulyata MP-Lusaka Province

11. Elisha Matambo-Copperbelt Province

12. Cornelius Mweetwa-Southern Province

13. Elijah Muchima-Minister of Lands

14. Frank Museba Tayali – Minister of Transport

15. Mulambo Haimbe- Minister of Justice

16. Charles Lubasi Milupi- Minister of Infrastructure

17. Felix Mutati-Minister of Technology and Science

18. Alfred Ndonji Chipoya- State House, Senior Private Secretary.