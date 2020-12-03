Mwizukanji Started The Drama, Says Yo Maps

Responding to the phone call recording published by his ex girlfriend, Mwizukanji…singer Yo Maps claims that he was provoked by his baby Mama, who insulted first.

In an interview with DJ Showstar, the Kabwe based producer says he called to have a peaceful conversation to find out why his ex girlfriend was following him around and tarnishing his image but she verbally assaulted his father which angered him and provoked him to retaliate.

He claims that his ex girlfriend has been following him and his team around, tarnishing his image in his business circles and claiming that they had been meeting.



A telephone recording between the two social media sensations was earlier this week leaked to the public, in which The “Refresh” hit maker verbally abused Mwizukanji calling her defamatory names.

Another recording… this time containing Mwizukanji’s earlier assault was also leaked recently leaving the public flabbergasted on what might have transpired to provoke such verbal exchange between the two ex lovers.\