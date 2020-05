Nigerian super star Efe confirms collaborating with Slap

Former Nigerianbig brother housemate and artist Efe has confirmed that he has a song with Slap D.

In a phone interview with DJ PMC on Joy Fm Efe said Slap D reached out to him for them to work on a song together and he agreed because Slap D is a great artist.

Efe explained that the song is done and it’s dope but he is waiting for Slap D to release it.

He urged both Zambians and Nigerians to look out for it saying they will love it.