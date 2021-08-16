Home politics PF WATCH: President Lungu Concedes Defeat and congratulates President Elect Hakainde Hichilema politicsPFUPNDVideos WATCH: President Lungu Concedes Defeat and congratulates President Elect Hakainde Hichilema August 16, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT It is nice to see him finally come to his senses and concede. Zambian has shown the world that it can hold credible, free and fair elections and uphold democracy. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
It is nice to see him finally come to his senses and concede. Zambian has shown the world that it can hold credible, free and fair elections and uphold democracy.