Home politics PF WATCH Seer1 is LIVE politicsPFUPNDVideos WATCH Seer1 is LIVE September 6, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Seer 1 <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS WATCH Seer1 is LIVE zamobserver - September 6, 2020 0 KCM valued at $1.2billion sold for $25 million- Now that’s Privatisation That Hurts -Amb.... zamobserver - September 6, 2020 3 Answer 6 questions, we let you free and focus on holding Lungu accountable- Sean... zamobserver - September 6, 2020 1 We’re not going to allow HH to suffer – Central UPND zamobserver - September 6, 2020 0 PF HAVE CLEANED HH…so thank you madam Nawakwi for having done what you did... zamobserver - September 6, 2020 1 Nawakwi, others accountable for privatisation, not HH – Kalala zamobserver - September 6, 2020 1 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.