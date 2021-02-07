By CIC PF Reporter.

THE WAR WITHIN PF.

EPISODE 3.

DEPUTY COMMANDER TO INNOCENT KALIMANSHI HITS BACK.

In this clip Deputy Commander very loyal to Innocent Kalimanshi Commonly known as Ba Nathan hits back at Francis Muchemwa camp daring them to bring it on and see. The two camps have been at war a situation that has costed so many injuries and deaths at some points.

Last time the rival groupings fought an officer from Zambia Army ended by dying due to injuries when he was mobbed by rival groupings mistaking him to be a UPND member because of the red shirt he wore. State police responded by raiding Chawama barrack belonging to the Innocent Kalimanshi Camp and dismantled everything and trained the other camp to do the same.

Innocent Kalimanshi maintained that police and other PF cadres have been killing people privately at a place called Kamugodi. Innocent Kalimanshi further took it to the next level by going at the head of the police and home Affairs chief minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo.

The two (Hon Kampyongo and Commander Innocent Kalimanshi) are currently in court battling it out.

Last week PF cadres clashed in Kanyama and one group lost a member by names Terrence Mutale.

However police are trying to smear the mud at UPND as one lady known as Ronica who belongs to UPND has been arrested suspected to be connected to the death of Late PF youth Terence Mutale.

The rival groupings are back in the media wrestling each other each camp promising hell to the other and if one ends up dead the police will arrest any UPND member around. We have given you a tip of what’s going on in PF and their conspiracies.

We will keep monitoring both camps and update you on every drama unfolding.