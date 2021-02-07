By CIC PF Reporter .

THE WAR WITHIN PF.

EPISODE 2.

INNOCENT KALIMANSHI CAMP RESPONDS TO FRANCIS MUCHEMWA CAMP.

Soldiers loyal to Commander Innocent Kalimanshi aka Amelican responds to Francis Muchemwa camp. The camp situated at PF National Heardquarters in Lusaka along Lumumba road is the haven for all thugs in different units.

As seen in this video Kalimanshi Camp mocks Francis Muchemwa leader of Intercity PF thugs base saying no wander he was beaten in Sesheke because he used to sleep with spies hence exposing their camp.

They continue with insults. Francis Camp is yet to counter respond.