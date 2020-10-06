Zambia’s recording artiste – Y-Celeb says he beats up Fly Jay whenever he attempts to smoke Marijuana (Weed).

The first manager and producer for Fly Jay , Jazz Man (Kadoli Music) admitted that by the time he used to work with him, the kid used to smoke Marijuana. He came out in a song called “The Truth” which was a diss track to Fly Jay‘s previous manager La’wino.

As you may be aware that the 9 years old rapper Saviour Kalunga Yali famously known as Fly Jay was taken in by King Deza but not legally adopted, and since then he has been associating with Y-Celeb. However, people did not like the idea of the kid having the influence of Y-Celeb cause they felt he should be with someone who can take him to school and not a spoiler.

Surprisingly a video circulated on social media, where Y-Celeb, King Deza and the late Daev Zambia (M.H.S.R.I.P), were having a discussion concerning the kid and Y-Celeb said he makes sure that Fly Jay doesn’t take Marijuana.