Watching Chilufya give COVID-19 updates is a slap in the face – SML

ZAMBIAN vlogger Simon Mwewa has equated watching health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya give COVID-19 updates on TV to being slapped in the face.

Mwewa’s comments come in the wake of revelations that the minister flagged off the distribution of unsafe condoms, faulty medical kits and expired medicines last September.

As COVID-19 infections surge in the country, the minister has been giving daily television updates.

But Mwewa said Dr Chilufya must be ashamed of himself.

“Quite frankly, I’d rather watch reruns of Sauzande & Maximo than to listen to Ba Chilufya giving us updates,” Mwewa stated