The current water levels of 2.5 billion cubic metres in the Kariba Dam are only adequate to generate electricity for the next five months, said the Zambezi River Authority chief executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa.

Mr. Munodawafa hopes that the water levels will increase following predictions by the Zambia Meteorological Department that there will be increased rainfall in the Southern part of the country.

He said at a press briefing yesterday that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority and Zesco should come up with a water conservation project which will enable them to store enough water for future use in the wake of climate change.

He, however, said water levels in the Dam’s sources and catchment areas like Victoria and Chavuma falls in the two countries, which contribute 75 percent of water to the Dam, have remained low due to reduced rainfall.

“Zambia will be better when one generator at Kafue Gorge comes on board and the Batoka Gorge Hydro power projects are completed by mid this year “, he said.