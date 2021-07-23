EDGAR Lungu is suffering from inferiority complex politically, says Copperbelt Province National Democratic Congress chairman George Sichula.

In a statement titled ‘4 truths about the PF sponsored opinion polls’, Sichula said it seemed President Lungu was in denial and might not be willing to concede defeat.

“We advise the PF to tame their sponsored opinion polls. You better wait for the 12th August instead of panicking. These fake opinion polls are meant to prepare people for rigging. It’s like history is about to repeat itself,” he said. “In 2011, MMD also sponsored organisations and

individuals to come up with uplifting opinion polls that favoured former president Rupiah Bwezani Banda, but little did they know that Michael [Sata] was destined to terminate their early celebrations.”

Sichula said the PF were fully aware that their perceived strongholds have been invaded by the UPND Alliance but all they think was that it would be easier to either rig or simply win by popular vote.

He said the current PF opinion polls were meant to create fear and doubt in the opposition camps.

“Rigging is easier with a small margin. This election is another. It is gonna be a landslide victory for the UPND Alliance. Our system will not allow compromise in any way. We are going to do what it takes to protect both rural and urban votes. But we all know that the PF are losing this election,” Sichula said.

He urged Zambians to ignore the pronounced “fake opinion polls” and focus on the August 12 assignment.

“As we speak with one language. #Change. Incito yambwa kubosa, ing’ombe kulya (a dog’s job is to bark, and for the cow it’s to eat). Continue in your panic mood with your fake opinion polls,” said Sichula.

The alleged opinion poll puts President Lungu (at 60 per cent) ahead of Hakainde Hichilema on 36 per cent, who is followed by MMD leader Nevers Mumba with two per cent. Other political parties have been handed a paltry 1.4 per cent combined votes. According to ZNBC, the opinion states that President Lungu has continued to command support in his strongholds comprising Luapula, Eastern, Northern, Muchinga and Lusaka provinces. However, it notes that the Democratic Party of Harry Kalaba and Socialist Party led by Fred M’membe have registered their presence in all parts of the country especially the PF strongholds.