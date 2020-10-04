WE ALL AGREED THAT UNIP FAILED BUT HOW DOES PF COMPARE WITH UNIP?

UNDER PF:

2019 Population 18million

GDP $23 billion

Copper price $3 per pound

Copper production 342,734 (2020 May)

No free education

No medicines in hospitals and leaders treated abroad

High unemployment

Employment of PF cadres in public institutions

High taxes, toll gate fees, high road taxes, fuel levy

High electricity tariffs

National Health Scheme

High corruption

No ZCBC

No Zambia Airways

a bit of high priced consumption-oriented infrastructure

No support for liberation movements

wealthy ministers and ministers’ relatives

No freedom of speech

No freedom of assembly

Closing of private media

Allocation of land by PF cadres

Control of markets and bus stations by PF cadres

Ineffective institutions of governance

Biased ineffective parliament

Compromised judiciary

USD exchange rate K3,701 to K20,500 (2011 Sept to 2020 Sept)

Inflation 6.43% – 15.7% (2011 to 2020, Sept)

..

$18.5 billion debt by 2020, Sept (with zero capacity to pay back)

UNDER UNIP:

1990 population 8.04 million

Copper price $1 per pound

Copper production 400,000 tonnes (1990)

GDP $3.3 billion

100% free education up to college/university

Free medical facilities with leaders treated locally

Low taxes

Low unemployment

Nepotism

low taxes, no toll gate fees only road taxes, no fuel levy

low electricity tariffs

No loadshedding only blackouts when expecting Rhodesian jets

No health insurance necessary

Almost ZERO corruption

ZCBC, Mwaiseni, NIEC, Zambia Airways, Operational Zambia Railways, limping parastals, Functional NAMBOARD

High country-wide production-oriented infrastructure

Full support for liberation movements

Disciplined ministers

ZERO tribalism or regionalism

Limited freedom of speech

Limited freedom of assembly

No closing of private media (National Mirror, Post Newspaper)

No allocation of land by cadres

Control of markets by UNIP vigilantees

Effective institutions of governance

One party parliament with 100% independent speaker

Independent judiciary

Official USD exchange rate K1 to K30.3 (1964 to 1990)

Parallel USD exchange rate K1 to K123.6 (1966 to 1990)

Inflation 3.1% to 117.5 (1964 to 1990)

..

Government debt by 1990 $7.2 billion

THE VERDICT:

PF is worse than UNIP