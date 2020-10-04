WE ALL AGREED THAT UNIP FAILED BUT HOW DOES PF COMPARE WITH UNIP?
UNDER PF:
2019 Population 18million
GDP $23 billion
Copper price $3 per pound
Copper production 342,734 (2020 May)
No free education
No medicines in hospitals and leaders treated abroad
High unemployment
Employment of PF cadres in public institutions
High taxes, toll gate fees, high road taxes, fuel levy
High electricity tariffs
National Health Scheme
High corruption
No ZCBC
No Zambia Airways
a bit of high priced consumption-oriented infrastructure
No support for liberation movements
wealthy ministers and ministers’ relatives
No freedom of speech
No freedom of assembly
Closing of private media
Allocation of land by PF cadres
Control of markets and bus stations by PF cadres
Ineffective institutions of governance
Biased ineffective parliament
Compromised judiciary
USD exchange rate K3,701 to K20,500 (2011 Sept to 2020 Sept)
Inflation 6.43% – 15.7% (2011 to 2020, Sept)
..
$18.5 billion debt by 2020, Sept (with zero capacity to pay back)
UNDER UNIP:
1990 population 8.04 million
Copper price $1 per pound
Copper production 400,000 tonnes (1990)
GDP $3.3 billion
100% free education up to college/university
Free medical facilities with leaders treated locally
Low taxes
Low unemployment
Nepotism
low taxes, no toll gate fees only road taxes, no fuel levy
low electricity tariffs
No loadshedding only blackouts when expecting Rhodesian jets
No health insurance necessary
Almost ZERO corruption
ZCBC, Mwaiseni, NIEC, Zambia Airways, Operational Zambia Railways, limping parastals, Functional NAMBOARD
High country-wide production-oriented infrastructure
Full support for liberation movements
Disciplined ministers
ZERO tribalism or regionalism
Limited freedom of speech
Limited freedom of assembly
No closing of private media (National Mirror, Post Newspaper)
No allocation of land by cadres
Control of markets by UNIP vigilantees
Effective institutions of governance
One party parliament with 100% independent speaker
Independent judiciary
Official USD exchange rate K1 to K30.3 (1964 to 1990)
Parallel USD exchange rate K1 to K123.6 (1966 to 1990)
Inflation 3.1% to 117.5 (1964 to 1990)
..
Government debt by 1990 $7.2 billion
THE VERDICT:
PF is worse than UNIP