WE ALL LOVE EDGAR LUNGU AND RESPECT HIM AS OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT. WHAT WE HATE IS HIS INCOMPETENCE TO RUN THE AFFAIRS OF OUR COUNTRY.

If at all there are people who hate President Edgar Lungu, then they might be a few of those he may have injured on a personal level. Majority of us love him and respect him as our President but we can’t runaway from the fact that he has failed to run the affairs of our beautiful country.

We can’t be massaging failure. Even in a company when one fails to perform, he/she is fired. In a football team you are substituted to give chance to someone who can perform better. Similarly, in politics you must be voted out. Not because we hate you but because you have simply failed to perform.

We gave Edgar Lungu a chance from 2015 to prove himself to us but it seems he is only good at being humble. Now humbleness will never solve the many challenges Zambians are facing. Unemployment is rampant, the economy is as good as dead.

Clearly Edgar Lungu has no skills of being a President. As human beings we can’t have it all, we are all blessed differently. Dr Lungu is very humble but certainly not a Presidential material.

There are definitely other areas where he can perform better. So in 2021 let’s help him realize his calling by voting him out of power together with his PF which has failed the Zambian people.

Zambians wishes to have a country where even if you don’t know anyone in government, you can still get employed and win contracts in government as long as you are competent. We need a stable economy and a lot of opportunities.