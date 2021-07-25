For Immediate Release

WE ARE A ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION – says MDC President

Saturday 24th July 2021

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Honourable Felix Mutati is in Lunte campaigning for UPND Alliance parliamentary candidate Katongo Chasaya and the council Chairperson Joseph Chilando.

Honourable Felix Mutati under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) party, he did not run for a member of parliament seat, but received a nominated seat by the President then, below is his brief summary of his work in government:-

Minister of Works and Supply

In office

14 February 2018 – 06 November 2018

Minister of Finance

In office

15 September 2016 – 14 February 2018

Member of Parliament

In office

January 2002 – September 2016

Constituency

Lunte, Northern Province

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry

In office

December 2006 – September 2011

President

Levy Mwanawasa (2004-2008)

Rupiah Banda (2008-2011)

Minister of Energy and Water Development

In office

December 2005 – December 2006

President

Levy Mwanawasa

Today Honourable Mutati is back in Lunte and was received with a thunderous welcome. Speaking to the constituents, Honourable Mutati has asked the people of Lunte to ignore people who have ganged up to attack one man Hakainde Hichilema in lines of tribalism.

Honourable Mutati said, cultural difference exist, of course they exist on the African continent and Zambia is not exceptional. He further said Zambians must put behind the tribalism and divisions which has birthed in the political circle by desperate politicians, we need our nation Zambia to heal and putting core conservative principles and values in to action should be number one.

The MDC strongman said if we allow ourselves into the gridlock of tribalism we’re in trouble. Zambians have already decided, have gone around the country and everyone wants change, hence no amount of cheap politics will change the minds of Zambians, said Honourable Mutati

Lastly on August 12,2021 which is a few weeks from now let’s vote for UPND Alliance candidates with President HH, we are all feed up of the PF, hence my party and other opposition political parties joined hands with the UPND to form a vehicle called UPND Alliance to allow regime change, said Honourable Mutati.

The MDC leader has been accompanied by MDC National Chairlady Mary Ngoma, Emmanuel Malite NDC Media Director and other UPND Alliance officials.

Issued by: NDC Media Department