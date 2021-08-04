We are all over on the streets; but don’t be intimidated – Zambia Army

THE Zambia has deployed reinforcement in all the 10 provinces of the country to beef up security, ahead of next week’s general election.

On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu ordered the deployment of military in Lusaka to suppress ‘violence’ ahead of voting.

According to Zambia Army commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe, the deployed soldiers are working with police and conducting patrols to curtail any emergence of violence.

Lt Gen Sikazwe has told Zambians not to live in fear or feel intimidated, with the sight of soldiers, ahead of August 12, the polling day.

“Just to assure the nation that they should not worry at all. I think they all heard the commander-in-chief authorised the military to move in and support the police. It was a good move, so that people are free,” Lt Gen Sikazwe said when he paid a courtesy call on North-Western Province permanent secretary Willies Manjimela in Solwezi yesterday.

“There was a lot of apprehension – people were not sure if at all there will be that peace for them to go and even cast their vote on 12th. But because of the troops, I think this gives them assurance that they are free.”

He further said that: “on 12th they should just go and vote en masse. Security is provided!”

“We are all over now on the streets to ensure that our people are very safe; they can go to their offices, work well, come back,” said Lt Gen Sikazwe.

“Even on 12th they should not fear at all. They should just go and cast their vote in numbers. Then go home! Even after elections we’ll ensure that there is peace everywhere.”

Next week on Thursday, Zambians will be voting for the 2021 to 2026 councillors, council chairpersons/mayors, members of parliament and the President.

A total of 7, 023, 499 (seven million, twenty three thousand, four hundred and ninety nine) Zambians are registered to vote in this year’s general elections.

Out of that number, 3, 751, 040 (three million, seven hundred and fifty one thousand and forty) are female while the remaining 3, 272, 459 (three million, two hundred and seventy two thousand, four hundred and fifty nine) are male.

#CAPTION: Zambia Army Soldiers patrol the streets of Chawama’s Lusaka Compound yesterday – Picture by Salim Dawood

©Kalemba