HAKAINDE Hichilema has told youths that they are in a war to liberate the country socially and economically and that whether President Edgar Lungu wants it or not, he is leaving office on August 12.

The UPND leader was addressing UPND, NDC and other alliance youths on youth day at the party secretariat in Lusaka.

Hichilema begun by enchanting the youths, “Viva youth viva?” and they responded, “Viva!”

Hichilema then said he had not heard their response so he asked them to respond with might so they “uja ali kuja anvele, ayambe kutulula mumala (so that the other person the other side can hear and upset his tummy).”

Hichilema told the excited youths that it is time for change.

He told the youths that they were the soldiers of the party.

He asked the youths how their homes were and they responded that there was hunger.

He asked them who had caused the hunger and the youths said “Ni Lungu”.

Then Hichilema said, “Afuna olo safuna mu 12 August kuya bebele”.

He then told the youths that they were the owners of the country.

“We have changed the strategy; not tomorrow, not next year, this is the time for the youth of Zambia,” he said.

He praised the UPND and NDC youths together.

Hichilema told the youths that there were problems in the country.

He said prices of 4ssential commodities were rising every week symbolizing the need for change of government.

He told the youths that no one could bring about change other then them.

Hichilema said those that brought about the country’s independence were youths.

He noted that the youths who were in the majority were suffering.

Hichilema said there was need for change for the youths to be educated and given jobs.

“This can only happen if we deliver change,” he said.

He told the youths to talk change and to see change of government.

“Tichose mabvuto, nikalibe kuona dziko la Zambia kubvutika mwamene labvutikila lelo. Amene abvutisa ni PF. Lungu olo akaime ni kuchosa olo bakaike winangu, bonse abo ni kuchosa because ba PF ndiye babweletsa mabvuto muziko muno (we have to get rid of suffering. Whether Lungu contests the presidency, he has to be removed, whether they replace him with another candidate, all those must b removed. I have never seen Zambia suffer like it is suffering today. The one behind this suffering is the PF. Whether Lungu contests or they put another person, all must be removed because it’s the PF causing the suffering),” Hichilema said.

“Bantu bagona na njala beve bagona pamasaka yandalama; bachosa kuti ndalama? Ndalama zija ni zanu (people are sleeping hungry but PF are sleeping on sacks of money; where are they getting the money? That is your money).”

Hichilema told the youths that they could only effect change by uniting.

He advised them against fighting against each other as their war was for removing the PF from power.

He said people from all provinces must unite like it was done at independence.

“Insala taisala umutundu iyo, ilasuma fye, bonse tulecula (hunger does not choose the tribe, it afflict everyone),” he said.

“Munaonako bona ilibe ndalama koma bantu ba PF bali nandala! Ninshi banaba ndalama za boma yaika mumathumba yao (have you ever seen where the government does not have money but PF people have money! It means they have stolen government money which they have put in their pockets), that’s why we need change.”

Hichilema urged the youths to unite to remove “ba mwankole, ba mwankole ba mwankole ba mwankole”.

Hichilema urged the youths to start the campaign for change in their homes and communities.

He lamented that even kapenta was no longer visible in communities because it was now too expensive.

He said young men were even scared of marrying, fearing how they would feed their wives.

Hichilema said marriages would start happening after changing government.

He said if they have children, it would be his job to take them to school.

Hichilema told NDC youths that there would be no change without unity.

“Ine chinikalipa, nikayenda kugona niganiza nati manje banzanga muma comboni sibanadye, bagona nanjala. Eve muntu ayenda agula chindeke cha US$300 million imwe mugona nanjala. Tigulitsa chindeke chija. Tikagulitsa chindeke chija tipanga (it pains me when I realise that my friends in compounds have gone to bed hungry yet someone goes to buy a US$300million jet. We are going to sell that jet and create a) youth fund,” he said.

He said traders and local investors would access the money without discrimination.

Hichilema said when Zambians were suffering anyone calling themselves leaders must pay attention.

He told the youths that they were in a war to liberate the nation economically and socially.

He urged the people to campaign and turn up massively to vote.

He said UPND’s stronghold is now all the 10 provinces and urged the youths not to sleep in the remaining four months until August 12.

He urged the people not to leave polling stations after voting but stay to protect their votes.