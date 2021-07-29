We are being blocked from entering into Malambo constituency here in Eastern Province.

This is unacceptable. Once in office, we will ensure that these Police officers being abused by the outgoing PF regime will be looked after, instead of being asked to turn their guns on their fellow citizens.

People want Change. PF-funded teargas, guns, and corruption cannot stop that.

This is our country and we must be allowed to move freely.

We will stop at nothing to ensure our people can begin to have a decent life.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President

