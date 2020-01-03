United Progressive Party president Saviour Chishimba says only foolish citizens will continue to respect fools. We have all heard the phrase “guilt by association.” Did you know there is also such a thing as “hurt by association”?

The Bible has a lot to say about foolishness and wisdom. The term “fool” is not used as an insult nor does it refer to a person’s IQ. Foolishness describes a state of mind and a matter of character.

While we all act foolishly at times, there is a significant difference between making mistakes and living by daily mistakes – making wrongdoing a way of life.

Proverbs 12 describes fools as quick-tempered, prideful, and manipulative (Proverbs 12:2 and Proverbs 12:5). Fools refuse to accept advice or correction, and they intentionally seek to hurt others (Proverbs 12:1, Proverbs 12:5-16). But, the wise, those who are not fools, make a conscious effort to seek peace, tell the truth, work hard, and encourage those around them.

Who we surround ourselves with has a direct impact on our desire and ability to pursue the kind of prudent life expected of us.

It is not possible to pursue a wise life and ignore warnings about the foolish people we should avoid.

The friends we run closely with influence the direction we go in. If we want to be wise, we have to surround ourselves with people who encourage us to make good decisions and help us avoid the deceit of foolishness (Proverbs 12:26).

Chishimba said for 55 years, Zambians have become victims of misapplying “umucinshi” (honour/respect) and foolish rulers have taken advantage of this.

“When rulers steal and clearly misgovern the country, as the present case, they do not deserve respect. Only foolish citizens will continue to respect fools! I am fully aware that the level of functional illiteracy in Zambia is very high. When the truth is told in the language it must be told we think it’s insulting. To be clear, an insult is, ‘to say or do something that offends somebody’. When thieves take offence for exposing their stupidity and corruption, I have no apologies to make! An idiot is, ‘a very stupid person’, A stupid person is, ‘showing a lack of thought or good judgment’. A fool, ‘a person who you think behaves or speaks in a way that lacks intelligence or good judgment’. Let it be very, very clear: I restate that the current recycled hijackers of PF are the most foolish rulers ever in the history of Zambia! I will be speaking again in the next few days,” says Chishimba.

He is right!