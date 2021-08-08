By Tiza Mukuka Youth Advocate

WE ARE CALLING ON GOVERNMENT TO CLOSE THE INTERNET AND SOCIAL MEDIA UNTIL AFTER ELECTIONS TO PREVENT ANARCHY

Government must consider a partial shutdown of all internet services immediately in the country to prevent anarchy likely to be caused soon by a few people championing propaganda.

Already we have seen very disturbing fake news which has been dancing on social media indicating that the Central Intelligence Agency CIA has found Mr Hichilema to be swimming in satanism activities.

Partial Internet blackout during the election period is not political and does not mean it’s a way of silencing anyone but a safety precaution practiced everywhere where there is democracy.

Apart from that we keep seeing people abusing social media inform of publishing political statements with potential to anger others.

For the safety of everyone the greatest appeal to ZICTA and the government is to immediately shutdown internet up until the election results are announced next week.

If the move of shutting down the entire internet service In zambia is too deep then let us engage Facebook and Twitter to shutdown partially and reopen after elections results, ZICTA be on it.