WE ARE FULLY COMMITTED TO THE UPND ALLIANCE SAYS NDC C/BELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN GEORGE SICHULA

National Democratic Congress NDC on the copperbelt province has reaffirmed its support and commitment to the UPND alliance during the joint UPND/NDC press briefing held at the UPND copperbelt secretariat this afternoon.

Speaking at the joint UPND/NDC media briefing, NDC copperbelt province Chairman Mr George Sichula stated that we have not come here to defect, but to reaffirm our original position of our national leaders and us as the party on the copperbelt province that we are fully committed to the UPND alliance.

Mr Sichula who was in accompany of the party provincial secretary and several other senior provincial members, said there is no one with the right to pull out of the alliance as we the majority support it.

He said that if one is tired of being in the alliance he/she is at liberty to go alone without speaking for others, adding that as NDC copperbelt provincial executive we are comfortable of both the alliance name and the candidature of president Hakahinde Hichilema.

He also said the NDC structures on the copperbelt were ready to begin mobilizing votes for president Hakahinde Hichilema, saying that they are just waiting for a road map which shall be given to them shortly after we sit down with our counterparty the UPND copperbelt province Chairman and his commitment.

He further called on other NDC provincial executives to come out openly and reaffirm their commitment to the alliance of the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same media briefing, UPND copperbelt province Chairman Mr Elisha Matambo said the formation of the alliance was not about personal egos, or one party interest, but instead it was formed under the strong principle of liberating the Zambian people.

He said we have seen the spirit of the alliance working, more especially during the roan constituency parliamentary by election in which we fought and emerged victorious against the entire government machinery through unity of purpose.

Mr Matambo also further said there quiet number of issues why the alliance should be maintained and supported by all well-meaning citizens.

“The high cost of living and stressing the Zambian people beyond limit among many other pressing issues were enough for every sane person to side with the Zambians through supporting the alliance.” Said Mr Matambo

He said the only way Zambian would be saved from the tyrant PF regime is through change of government.

by//

*Cde Emmanuel Mwansa*

*Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media*