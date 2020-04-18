Lusaka Province Minister, Hon. Bowman Lusambo says he is going to make sure that people advocating for the human rights for those being whipped for defying the Presidential directives, are also whipped.

He said the whipping is a way of controling the people for them to know that what they are doing is wrong.

“We are not attacking them, we are not whipping them. We are controlling them by giving them the best medicine so that they know that what they are doing is wrong,” he said.

Lusambo, speaking on a televised program this morning also explained that Church goers congregating for over an hour, in contrast to the Presidential directive also face being whipped.

Speaking about the high ranking government officials who were reportedly put in quarantine. Lusambo said he does not know the high profile individuals who tested positive to the Coronavirus or put in isolation.

Lusambo went further to explain that it’s up to them to open up and that he would encourage them to do so. He said if he were contract the virus he would pen up to the public.