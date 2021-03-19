WE ARE GOING TO COMMENCE CONTEMPT OF COURT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SANGWA, SAYS PASTOR CHANDA

……as he says Concourt already dealt with President Lungu’s eligibility matter

Thursday…March 18 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition National Congress Party (NCP) Pastor Peter Chanda says he will commence contempt of court proceedings against Lusaka Laywer John Sangwa over his remarks on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu.

This comes following the lawyer’s continued allegations that the Head of State is not eligible to contest this year’s elections, a matter which was long dealt with by the Constitutional Court.

Pastor Chanda told Mr Sangwa to stop misleading the masses on the matter in question.

“John Sangwa should not continue to mislead the Zambian people and I want to warn him for the last time. We are feeling pity of him because I mean he has lost a lot. He is no longer eligible to appear before any judge because he has been scandalising judges,” he said.

“Seven competent Constitutional Court judges anonymously stated that looking at the circumstance, one can be in office for more than 10 years. Depending on the circumstance under which one becomes President.”

The opposition leader clarified that the President’s stay in office from 2015 to 2016 did not constitute into a term of office.

“We are going to commence contempt of court proceedings against him so that he goes to jail if that is what he desires to,” he said.

He has warned anyone talking about the Constitutional Court judgement that dealt with the Head of State’s eligibility that they risk being cited for contempt.